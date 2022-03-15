Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

