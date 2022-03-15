Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.
Weibo stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
