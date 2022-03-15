Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.14.

Weibo stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

