Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 17,016 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BITF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
