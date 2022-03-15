Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of SLR Senior Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUNS. TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

