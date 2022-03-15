Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

