Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

