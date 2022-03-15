Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD opened at 0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.85. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.79 and a 12 month high of 5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

