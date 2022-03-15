Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zynga by 82,450.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $169,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 28.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

