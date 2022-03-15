Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,347 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

