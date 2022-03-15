Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.