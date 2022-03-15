Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

