Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 466 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average of $388.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

