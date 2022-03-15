Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.00. Waterdrop shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

