WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 10.4%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 3,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

