Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,664 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 48,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

