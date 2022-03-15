Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €63.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.07 ($69.31).

Several analysts have recently commented on VNA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.68 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.89 ($50.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.