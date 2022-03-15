Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($186.81) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €6.30 ($6.92) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €150.00 ($164.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €178.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €184.59. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.