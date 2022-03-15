Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 125,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,212,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

