Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications ( NYSE:VCRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after buying an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,160,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,417,000 after purchasing an additional 861,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

