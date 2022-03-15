VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 48.4% in February

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VOC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

