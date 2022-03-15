VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 389.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cross Research decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

