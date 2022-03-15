Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($2.99).

Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 165.25 ($2.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,154. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.84). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.92.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,710.01). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($8,837.66).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

