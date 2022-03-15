Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.
NYSE VSCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 13,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.