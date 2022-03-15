VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
