Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

VSVS opened at GBX 387.20 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.46. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

