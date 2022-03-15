Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 8.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.70. 5,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

