Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 46,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

