Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.95.

VET opened at C$25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.37. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

