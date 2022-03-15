Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.