Veriti Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

