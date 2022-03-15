Veriti Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $683.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $639.16 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

