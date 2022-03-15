Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.51 on Friday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

