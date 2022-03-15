VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136. VerifyMe has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

