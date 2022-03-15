Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,061. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.