Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62.

