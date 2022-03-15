Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,214,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.