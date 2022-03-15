Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,716,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.