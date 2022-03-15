Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.80. 1,440,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,849,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.31.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84.
