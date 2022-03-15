Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

