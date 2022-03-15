Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.