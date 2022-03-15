Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 1,801,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,387. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19.

