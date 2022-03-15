Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.