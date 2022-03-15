Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of AY opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

