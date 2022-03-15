Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.