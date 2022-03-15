Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.76 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $29,213.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.33 or 0.06515105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.55 or 0.99815448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

