UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of USER stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,420. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

