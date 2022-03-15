United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 8.5% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.00. 256,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,004,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.