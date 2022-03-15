Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.43 ($38.93).

ETR UN01 opened at €21.82 ($23.98) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

