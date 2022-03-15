Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

