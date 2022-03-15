UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $434.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

